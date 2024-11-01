Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy says the Colts hung up on him on draft night

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy shared a strange story about his draft night experience in the hours before learning he would play in Kansas City.

Worthy said on the Rich Eisen Show that the Colts, who picked Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick, called Worthy when they were on the clock, making him think he was going to Indianapolis — until they hung up on him without explanation.

“I got a call at 15 . . . it was the Colts, hung up the phone in my face. It was a little crazy,” Worthy said. “The Colts called my phone on draft day and hung up the phone. They said, ‘Hello, this is so and so with the Colts.’ And then the call — they stopped talking and they hung up.”

Asked if he’s sure it wasn’t just a disconnection, Worthy said he is.

“I’m positive,” Worthy said.

In fairness to the Colts, it’s hard to understand how Worthy could be positive it was intentional and not an accidental disconnect, or that it wasn’t a prank call. But Worthy has no hard feelings and is happy with where he ended up, even though he wasn’t expecting to go to Kansas City.

Worthy said he didn’t realize the Chiefs were interested in him, and that when he got a call with the 28th pick on the clock, he assumed it was the Bills, who originally owned that pick. But it was Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach telling Worthy Kansas City had traded up with Buffalo and would be drafting him.

“I heard from other teams. I never heard from the Chiefs,” Worthy said. “When they were on the clock I thought the call was Buffalo. And then it said K.C., it was the Chiefs, exactly where I wanted to be.”