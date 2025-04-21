Duke Tobin: Bengals can outscore anyone, but we also need to build a championship defense

The Bengals have invested a fortune in salary cap space in building the offense around Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spent a lot of time during his pre-draft press conference talking about why it’s now time to invest in the defense as well.

“I feel as strongly about the defense as I feel about the offense in terms of necessity, and it’s got to work together,” Tobin said. “You’re always going to be a little heavier on one side of the ball or the other, depending on how you’re paying your team. There can be an imbalance based on that, but you still have to have a complementary team. We believe we can outscore anybody. That’s our mindset, that’s who we are, that’s what we’ve always been about. But you always have to take care of the other side of the ball.”

The Bengals are expected to address their defensive line and secondary in the draft, and Tobin acknowledged they need to do that.

“Defense is important. A lot of people believe defense wins championships, and maybe that’s true. If we get a little better over there, maybe we will,” Tobin said.

Tobin said he believes the Bengals are a team that can win a Super Bowl. Especially if they get a little better on defense.

“I believe that our football team can go win a championship, absolutely,” Tobin said. “It’s a unique group of guys, it really is, and we will add pieces, and defensively we have to elevate ourself.”