Chiefs rule Josh Simmons out for Sunday

Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons will miss his second straight game.

The Chiefs ruled Simmons out on Friday due to the personal reasons that kept him from playing against the Lions last Sunday as well. Simmons did not practice at all this week and there’s been no word on when he might be back with the team.

Jaylon Moore started in place of Simmons in the win over the Lions.

Running back Breshard Smith was the only other player to miss any practice time for the Chiefs this week. He was out on Wednesday with an illness, but fully participated the last two days and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. That is the case for every Chiefs player other than Simmons as well.