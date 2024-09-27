Chiefs rule Mike Danna out for Week 4

The Chiefs will not have one of their key defensive players when they take on the Chargers this weekend.

Defensive end Mike Danna has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Danna was added to the injury report as a non-participant on Thursday. While he was limited on Friday he won’t play in Week 4.

Danna, 26, has been on the field for 65 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps so far this season. He’s recorded 12 total tackles with one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

The rest of the players currently on the Chiefs roster are expected to play, including linebacker Nick Bolton (back), receiver Rashee Rice (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), and safety Chamarri Conner (heel).