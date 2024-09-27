 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Chiefs rule Mike Danna out for Week 4

  
Published September 27, 2024 03:32 PM

The Chiefs will not have one of their key defensive players when they take on the Chargers this weekend.

Defensive end Mike Danna has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Danna was added to the injury report as a non-participant on Thursday. While he was limited on Friday he won’t play in Week 4.

Danna, 26, has been on the field for 65 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps so far this season. He’s recorded 12 total tackles with one tackle for loss and two QB hits.

The rest of the players currently on the Chiefs roster are expected to play, including linebacker Nick Bolton (back), receiver Rashee Rice (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), and safety Chamarri Conner (heel).