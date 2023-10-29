Chiefs say Patrick Mahomes is sick, will start against Broncos

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t feeling 100 percent, but he’ll be in the lineup against the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes is ill on Sunday morning, but did not give him an injury designation that would put him at risk of missing the AFC West matchup. Mahomes was not on the injury report during the week.

It’s a different approach to the one that the Falcons took with running back Bijan Robinson last Sunday. Robinson barely played against the Buccaneers and revealed after the game that he was under the weather. The Falcons’ failure to disclose Robinson’s condition led to the league saying they will look into why they concealed the information.

The Chiefs will avoid similar conversations and we’ll find out in a few hours if Mahomes’ sickness has any impact on the field.