Chiefs seek to become first repeat Super Bowl winners since 2003-2004 Patriots

From the time the Packers won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II, repeat Super Bowl champions were a fairly common occurrence in the NFL. But it’s now been almost two decades since it happened.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, they’ll be the first team in almost two decades to win two Super Bowls in a row.

The last repeat Super Bowl winner was New England, in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX after the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Between the Packers and Patriots, the repeat Super Bowl winners were the Dolphins in Super Bowls VII and VIII, the Steelers in Super Bowls IX and X and then again in Super Bowls XIII and XIV, the 49ers in Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV, the Cowboys in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII, and the Broncos in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII.

Repeating as champions is one of the accomplishments that sets apart the truly great teams. The Chiefs have their chance on Super Bowl Sunday.