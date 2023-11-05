 Skip navigation
Chiefs’ sensational defensive touchdown opens up big Kansas City lead at halftime

  
Published November 5, 2023 11:01 AM

The fans in Germany saw one of the plays of the season today.

Late in the second quarter, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a short pass and was stripped by Kansas City’s Trent McDuffie. Mike Edwards picked up the ball, and as Hill was about to tackle Edwards, Edwards lateraled to Bryan Cook — who raced down the sideline 59 yards for a touchdown.

That touchdown gave the Chiefs a 21-0 lead just before halftime, and this game has been an absolute beatdown.

The Chiefs are cruising.