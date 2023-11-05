Chiefs’ sensational defensive touchdown opens up big Kansas City lead at halftime

The fans in Germany saw one of the plays of the season today.

Late in the second quarter, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a short pass and was stripped by Kansas City’s Trent McDuffie. Mike Edwards picked up the ball, and as Hill was about to tackle Edwards, Edwards lateraled to Bryan Cook — who raced down the sideline 59 yards for a touchdown.

That touchdown gave the Chiefs a 21-0 lead just before halftime, and this game has been an absolute beatdown.

The Chiefs are cruising.