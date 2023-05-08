 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign 16 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 8, 2023 02:20 PM

The Chiefs had a slew of rookies in town for minicamp this weekend and they officially signed 16 of them on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the team signed 16 undrafted players. They also formally announced the signing of tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick via the International Player Pathway Program. The team has a roster exemption for Godrick, so he does not count against the 90-player limit.

Four of the players that the Chiefs signed will join the cornerback group. The signing of former Western Kentucky corner Kahlef Hailassie was reported earlier on Monday and he’ll be joined by Montrae Braswell, Reese Taylor, and Anthony Witherstone.

Braswell was an All-American at Missouri State in 2021, Taylor had 34 tackles and an interception after transferring to Purdue in 2022, and Witherstone had a pair of interceptions in his final year at Merrimack.

Tennessee guard Jerome Carvin, Texas safety Anthony Cook, Appalachian State tackle Anderson Hardy, Tarleton State tackle Blake Haynes, Indiana linebacker Cam Jones, Harvard defensive end Truman Jones, Missouri safety Martez Manuel, N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore, Marshall safety Isaiah Norman, Tulsa running back Deneric Prince, Fresno State wide receiver Nikko Remigio, and Missouri State wide receiver Ty Scott round out the group.