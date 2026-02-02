Chiefs sign Jake Haener

The Chiefs have added a quarterback to their offseason roster.

Jake Haener announced on Instagram that he has signed with the AFC West club. Haener closed out the 2025 season on the Saints’ practice squad and did not sign a future contract to remain with the team.

Haener was involved in a competition for the starting job in New Orleans with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough last season, but wound up in third position. The 2023 fourth-round pick spent most of the season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games.

Haener made eight appearances in 2024 and started one game. He was 18-of-39 for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception in those games.

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, so their other quarterbacks should get plenty of work in the offseason. Gardner Minshew and Chris Oladokun filled in after Mahomes’s injury, but Minshew is not under contract for 2026.