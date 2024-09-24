Chiefs sign Kareem Hunt to 53-man roster

Kareem Hunt did not play for the Chiefs in Sunday night’s win over the Falcons, but it looks like the running back is in the team’s plans for this week’s matchup with the Chargers.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have signed Hunt to their 53-man roster. Hunt signed to the team’s practice squad last week in the wake of Isiah Pacheco’s injury.

Running back Keaontay Ingram was waived in a corresponding move.

Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round in 2017 and ran for 1,327 yards as a rookie. He was cut in December 2018 after video of him striking a woman was released and he spent the last five seasons with the Browns.

Carson Steele and Samaje Perine are the other running backs on the 53-man roster right now.