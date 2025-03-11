Chiefs sign TE Robert Tonyan, LB Cole Christiansen

The Chiefs have brought back a pair of players on Tuesday.

Per the transaction wire, Kansas City signed tight end Robert Tonyan and linebacker Cole Christiansen.

Tonyan, 30, was on the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2024 but did not appear in a game after coming over from Minnesota. He last caught a pass in 2023 when he appeared in 17 games for the Bears.

In 90 games for Green Bay, Chicago, and Minnesota, Tonyan has 148 receptions for 1,549 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Christiansen, 27, appeared in nine games for the Chiefs exclusively on special teams. He was on the field for 141 snaps in 2024. He’s been with the Chiefs for the last three seasons.