Chiefs superfan and alleged bank robber “Chiefsaholic” skips bail

Eventually, a movie will be made about the Chiefs superfan known as Chiefsaholic. It was already a given. It’s now even more of a certainty.

The man officially known as Xavier Badubar has gone missing after removing his ankle monitor over the weekend and failing to appear in court on Monday , via ESPN.com.

A $1 million bond warrant has been issued for Badubar’s arrest.

He was originally arrested in December for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, along with assault while masked or disguised. He had been released on bond in February.

Badubar has now been charged with removing an electronic device.

Before being released from custody, Babudar’s bail had been reduced from $200,000 to $80,000. He was required to wear a GPS monitor and not leave Oklahoma.

Badubar wears a full wolf costume to Chiefs games. News of his arrest emerged after he failed to show up for a game in December, two days after the robbery.

It’s unclear at this point whether Badubar will go the way of D.B. Cooper. Usually, however, it’s just a matter of time before someone who skips bond gets caught.