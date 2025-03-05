Chiefs to trade Joe Thuney to Bears

When the new league year opens, one of the Chiefs’ key offensive linemen will be on the move.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kansas City is trading Joe Thuney to Chicago.

The Chiefs will receive a 2026 fourth-round pick in exchange for Thuney.

It’s a significant move for both teams. The Chiefs are moving on from one of their most valuable players in 2024, as Thuney slid over from left guard to play left tackle midway through the season when it became clear he was the best option to play the position on the roster. Thuney earned his third straight Pro Bowl berth and was an AP first-team All-Pro for the season in a row.

Thuney, 32, signed with the Chiefs in 2021 after playing his first five years with the Patriots. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won two with New England (LI, LIII) and two with Kansas City (LVII, LVIII).

By trading Thuney, the Chiefs will save $16 million against the cap. Thuney is currently entering the last year of his contract and is set to make $15.5 million in base salary.

Kansas City also franchise-tagged guard Trey Smith and has signaled that the club would like to sign him to a long-term deal.

This is the second trade Chicago has agreed to this week to beef up its offensive line. The club also reportedly will officially acquire Jonah Jackson from the Rams at the start of the new league year.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson is familiar with Jackson from their shared time on the Lions.

Both Thuney and Jackson should help the club’s pass protection for rising second-year QB Caleb Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024.