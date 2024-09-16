Chiefs to waive TE Peyton Hendershot

The Chiefs are moving on from one of their tight ends.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Kansas City is waiving Peyton Hendershot.

Hendershot, 25, was traded from the Cowboys to the Chiefs in late August. He made his first appearance with the club on Sunday, playing seven special teams snaps.

In Week 1, Hendershot shoved Roquan Smith on the sideline when he was inactive. The Chiefs were fined $100,000 for the tight end’s action.

Hendershot has 15 career catches for 141 yards with two touchdowns in 26 games.