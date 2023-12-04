Chiefs trail Packers 7-3 after first quarter, lose Drue Tranquill

The Packers had the perfect drive to start Sunday Night Football.

They used up the first 7:47, going 75 yards in 13 plays and scoring a touchdown. Tight end Ben Sims scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love.

Sims had only two catches for 14 yards before Sunday.

The Chiefs lost starting middle linebacker Drue Tranquill on the seventh play when he went low to tackle AJ Dillon, and the running back’s knee caught him in the head. Tranquill entered the sideline medical tent briefly before leaving for the training room to be evaluated for a concussion.

He started a fifth consecutive game for Nick Bolton, who is working his way back from a wrist injury.

Jack Cochrane, who had played only 35 defensive snaps this season and in his career, replaced Tranquill and is calling the defensive plays.

The Chiefs lost left tackle Donovan Smith on the seventh offensive play, which didn’t count after Travis Kelce was called for offensive pass interference. Wanya Morris replaced him and gave up a sack to Lukas Van Ness on first down with the Chiefs at the Green Bay 5.

The Chiefs had to settle for a field goal and trail 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Smith was on the practice report with a neck injury this week but did not have a designation after three full practices.