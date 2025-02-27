Chiefs will franchise tag Trey Smith

The Chiefs are not going to let one of their best players hit the open market next month.

Kansas City has informed guard Trey Smith that he will be franchised tagged, according to several Thursday afternoon reports.

Smith, 25, was a sixth-round pick in 2021 and has quickly become one of the league’s top guards. He has started 67 of a possible 68 games for the club over the last four seasons and each of Kansas City’s 13 postseason games over that span. He won Super Bowl LVII and LVIII with the team and started Super Bowl LIX earlier this month.

Smith was No. 3 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.

While it was previously reported that the Chiefs were not expected to franchise tag Smith, the club will instead go in that direction.

Kansas City used the franchise tag last year on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed before trading him to the Titans in late March.

But this year, reports indicate the Chiefs would like to sign Smith to a long-term deal, keeping him with Joe Thuney at left guard and Creed Humphrey at center to form one of the league’s best tandems of interior linemen.

Once Smith signs his tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes the guard will be set to earn $23.4 million guaranteed on a one-year deal.