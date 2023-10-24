Chiefs WR Justyn Ross is arrested on felony charge

Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross was arrested on Monday.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Ross faces a felony charge of criminal damage in excess of $25,000.

Per Teicher, the Chiefs said they are aware of the arrest. The Chiefs had no comment.

Ross was booked into the Johnson County, Kansas Jail. A court date has been set for Tuesday.

An undrafted free agent in 2023, Ross has appeared in all seven games this season. He has three catches for 34 yards.

Apart from any potential criminal punishment, Ross faces possible sanction under the Personal Conduct Policy.