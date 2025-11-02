Chimere Dike returns punt for 67-yard touchdown, Titans lead 14-7

The Titans haven’t gotten much going offensively, but they now still have two touchdowns.

Chimere Dike returned a Chargers punt 67 yards for a touchdown, giving Tennessee a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

The Titans forced a deep punt after Dre’Mont Jones sacked Justin Herbert on third-and-9. The punt came from the end zone on fourth-and-15 from the Chargers’ 7, with Dike fielding the 60-yard punt at the Tennessee 33.

With good blocks set up, Dike made his way down the right sideline to the end zone for the special teams score.

Linebacker Cody Barton scored a pick-six off Justin Herbert earlier in the first quarter to give Tennessee the club’s first points.