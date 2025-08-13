Chop Robinson carted off during Dolphins-Lions joint practice

The Dolphins got wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle back on the practice field Wednesday, but there was some bad injury news for the team as well.

Reporters at the workout sent word that edge rusher Chop Robinson had to be carted off during their joint practice with the Lions. There’s been no update on his condition from the team at this point.

Robinson was a first-round pick in 2024 and he had 26 tackles and six sacks during his rookie season.

The Dolphins were already practicing without Jaelan Phillips, so they are thin on the edges at the moment and they’ll be hoping that any updates on both players will bring positive news about their return to action.