Chop Robinson returns to practice Thursday, Tyreek Hill sits out

Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson said he avoided a serious injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Lions and the issue was minor enough that Robinson was able to return to action on Thursday.

Robinson took part in the team’s second day of work with the Lions after being carted off the field during the first session.

“Any time a player is down, the best-case scenario could possibly be they could participate in practice without risk of further injury,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said before Thursday’s practice, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “It was a rib hit that we we had to make sure we were responsible and didn’t have any fractures or anything like that. He’s definitely sore, but he’ll be practicing today.”

While Robinson was able to go, wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s oblique injury continues to be an issue. McDaniel said that Hill would practice on Wednesday, but he wound up doing less than expected and did not take part on Thursday. McDaniel said the change in plans was due to fears that Hill would make the injury worse, so the wait for his full return to action will have to wait until after this weekend’s preseason game in Detroit.