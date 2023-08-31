Chris Ballard: Anthony Richardson is a pretty cool customer

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard’s Wednesday press conference was — rightfully — dominated by discussion of running back Jonathan Taylor.

But when Indianapolis opens the season on Sept. 10 against the Jaguars, this year’s No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson will line up at quarterback.

Head coach Shane Steichen named Richardson QB1 on Aug. 15. It was no surprise, as the Colts have maintained since drafting the quarterback that he needs to play to develop.

Ballard said on Wednesday that he’s confident Richardson can handle the ups and downs of a season.

“He’s a pretty cool customer,” Ballard said. “I stayed on the sidelines this year, which I’ve done a lot, but I’ve done it more. I just wanted to feel it and feel him. Look, when he takes off and runs you can feel him. He’s going to have moments of course. They all do when they’re young. He is really poised, even after a bad play, he’s really got some poise to him that’s unique.

“There are going to be ups and downs — we know it. Everybody in this room knows it, I know it. Everybody knows it. You’ve got to keep stepping up and learn from every situation — the good ones and the bad ones — and keep moving forward.”

While Richardson won’t have Taylor for at least the first four games as the running back is on the reserve/PUP list, Ballard said he doesn’t think that will stunt Richardson’s growth.

“No, not at all,” Ballard said.

Richardson will begin his career against the Jaguars at home next Sunday.