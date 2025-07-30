Chris Ballard: Eventually, Anthony Richardson will be who we think he can be

Anthony Richardson is in an open competition to be the Colts’ starter with Daniel Jones.

But that has not lessened the confidence General Manager Chris Ballard has in the 2023 No. 4 overall pick to develop into a consistent player.

“I just think eventually Anthony’s going to be who we think he can be,” Ballard said in an interview with Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I still believe that. Whether that’s this year or next, I don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

Ballard also cited Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield — former top picks who changed teams and eventually flourished.

“Eventually, the light comes on,” Ballard said.

But Ballard also admits part of the issue for Richardson is that the quarterback was rushed into playing as a rookie. Ballard noted Richardson didn’t have the right experience to know how to be a professional from a preparation or playing standpoint.

At this point, Richardson has started 15 games in two seasons. Whether due to injury or benching for performance, Richardson has started at most four games in a row. And next spring, the Colts will have to decide on Richardson’s fifth-year option.

Indianapolis has not made the postseason since 2020 and not won a postseason game since 2018. With Carlie Irsay-Gordon now in charge of the franchise, Ballard himself could be on the hot seat in the coming months if the team’s performance is not improved in 2025.

But Ballard’s confidence in Richardson remains high.

“Do you have the courage to stay the path when things aren’t going right and believe that we’re gonna come out of this thing on the other end in a good way?” Ballard said. “If it doesn’t work, it might get my ass fired, but I’m willing to live with that because it’s the right thing to do.”