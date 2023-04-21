 Skip navigation
Chris Ballard: Everyone is lying this time of year, and no one knows what any team is going to do

  
Published April 21, 2023 02:28 PM
Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said it’s a misconception his team is targeting one player.

Of course, when you have no idea what the three teams ahead of you are going to do for certain, it makes it difficult to target one player.

“No. No idea, and I don’t think anybody does ,’’ Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “Everybody thinks they do. I mean, of course everybody thinks they do, and everybody has an inside source who is giving them information of what’s going to be done.

“Just look at the mock drafts and tell me how accurate they are after the draft. Nobody knows. Nobody is giving out information.’’

The Panthers are expected to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after trading up to No. 1 overall. The Texans might take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama edge Will Anderson or trade down or select who knows who. The Cardinals could trade down or take Anderson or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson or who knows who.

The Colts don’t know despite scouring the internet and monitoring chatter.

“Oh, everybody is lying,” Ballard said. “I might be the most honest one, unfortunately. But everybody is lying. Usually, I just either dance around the question or give you an answer. Today, I’m a dancer.”

The Colts surely have their draft board mostly done and know the order of the quarterbacks on their draft board. But Ballard said they haven’t shared that information, so anyone who says they know what the Colts are doing is guessing.

“I just always love to read the reports that, ‘The Colts love this guy, and they’re dialed in on this guy,’’’ Ballard said with a smile. “Like, who’d that come from? It didn’t come from me.

“Who’s it coming from? Who’s telling them who we love and who we don’t love? They don’t know.’’