Chris Boswell is the AFC special teams player of the week for the fifth time

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell didn’t watch his 60-yard field goal sail through the uprights in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they were paying attention at the NFL offices.

Boswell’s long drive gave the Steelers a 34-32 win at MetLife Stadium and it led to him being named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth time that Boswell has claimed the prize since joining the Steelers in 2015.

Boswell had never hit a 60-yard field goal before Week 1, but his try flew long enough and straight enough that it would have been good from even further away. He made another field goal and both extra points he tried during the win.