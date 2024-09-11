Chris Boswell’s perfect game earns AFC special teams player of the week award

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell couldn’t have been any better on Sunday, and it’s no surprise he was named the AFC special teams player of the week for his efforts.

Boswell was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals, scoring all of the Steelers’ points in their 18-10 win over the Falcons. That included a 57-yard field goal, a 56-yard field goal and a 51-yard field goal.

But that’s not all Boswell did: When Steelers punter Cameron Johnston left the game with an injury, Boswell came in and punted in Johnston’s place, hitting a 43-yard punt. Boswell also had to kick one of his field goals with a backup holder because of Johnston’s absence.

NFL kickers were 21-for-23 on field goals of 50 yards and longer in Week One, but Boswell stood above the rest in a brilliant game that earned him an award he unquestionably deserved.