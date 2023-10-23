Chris Godwin: I’m not exactly sure what needs to change, but we have to be better

After Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Falcons, the Buccaneers still have not scored 30 points in a game this season.

At 3-3 and second place in the NFC South, Tampa Bay is still searching for answers.

Receiver Chris Godwin said postgame that the Bucs are frustrated and disappointed after another loss. And the team hasn’t yet found solutions to score more points.

“That’s a great question,” Godwin said. “I’m not exactly sure what needs to change. We’ve just got to be better.

“You know, we’re not doing a good enough job scoring in the red zone. That’s a crucial area for us. Like you said, we did a better job of getting some explosives, but you know, it didn’t turn into many points. When the defense gives up 13, 16 points, as an offense you expect to put up more than that. And we didn’t do that, so we have to be way better.”

The Buccaneers don’t have much time to dwell on Sunday’s loss, as they’re heading to Western New York to play the Bills on Thursday night to start Week 8.