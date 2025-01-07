Chris Grier: We had “productive conversations” on Monday with Tyreek Hill

In the two days since publicly declaring that he wants out of Miami, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has said nothing more.

At the outset of an end-of-season press conference with G.M. Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel on Tuesday, Hill’s status came up.

Grier said that, on Monday, he and McDaniel has “productive conversations” with Hill. McDaniel later added that the meeting lasted an hour.

Grier declined to share the details of the conversation. Grier said that Hill did not request a trade “with me.”

McDaniel said that Hill was told removing himself from the game will “not be tolerated” in the future, and that he “embraced accountability.”

This implies that the Dolphins won’t be playing hardball with him, by (for example) voiding his remaining guarantees or pursuing bonus money for refusing to play.

McDaniel added that, during the meeting, they “cleared the air in a rough and tumultuous situation.”

Still, it was presumably after the meeting that Hill changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of his face on former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown’s body, when Brown removed his shoulder pads and jersey and left the field in a late-season game against the Jets.

And, again, Hill has said nothing to alter his stated desire to leave.

Some think it’s less about Hill leaving and more about Hill getting another big raise, increasing his annual average from $30 million per year.

However it plays out, it looks like the Dolphins plan to try their best to keep their best player in the fold. Whether that happens remains to be seen.