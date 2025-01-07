Tyreek Hill has not retracted his Sunday comments about wanting out

On Monday, teammates of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill attributed his behavior and comments from Sunday to emotions running amok.

Two days since apparently tapping out of the regular-season finale and saying he wants out of Miami, Hill has not retracted his comments.

In today’s world, any player can find a way to say anything he wants, whenever he wants. A post on Twitter, or even a video, could have cleaned — and cleared — things up.

And it would have been noticed. Because many noticed on Monday that he changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of his face on Antonio Brown’s shirtless body on the day when he allegedly refused to play and was kicked off the sideline by former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

There were some parallels between his situation and Brown’s. While Hill remained fully clothed, both situations marked a clear and obvious desire by the player to leave his current team.

And so the point remains. Hill wants out.

Meanwhile, the ball is in the team’s court. And G.M. Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel will be speaking momentarily.