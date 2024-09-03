 Skip navigation
Chris Jones, Joe Thuney fully participate in practice again

  
Published September 3, 2024 03:42 PM

The Chiefs turned in the same injury report on Tuesday that they did on Monday, which is good news for who will be available against the Ravens on Thursday night.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder) and left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) headed up a group of eight players who are listed as full participants in practice. Thuney did not play against the Ravens in January’s conference title game after hurting his pectoral in the team’s divisional round win over the Bills and he also missed the Super Bowl, so it’s been a long stretch without a game for the veteran.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), cornerback Joshua Williams (hamstring), linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), offensive lineman Wanya Morris (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), and long snapper James Winchester (shoulder) also fully participated on Tuesday.

No Chiefs were limited and wide receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder) was the only player to miss practice. Head coach Andy Reid said Brown will not play on Thursday.