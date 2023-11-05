Chris Jones penalty sets up Dolphins TD

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones committed one of the dumbest penalties of this NFL season, and the Dolphins benefited in a big way.

After the Chiefs had stopped the Dolphins on first down, Jones inexplicably took a shot at a Dolphins offensive lineman, handing Miami 15 yards and an automatic first down.

On the very next play, Raheem Mostert scored a touchdown for the Dolphins to make the score 21-14, Chiefs.

It had been 21-0 Chiefs at halftime, but the second half has been all Dolphins. And we’ve got a competitive fourth quarter ahead of him.