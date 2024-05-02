 Skip navigation
Chris Lindstrom: When you watch the way Kirk Cousins works, it’s remarkable

  
Published May 2, 2024 09:57 AM

Having entered the league as Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2019, guard Chris Lindstrom was around for the final years of quarterback Matt Ryan’s tenure with the Falcons.

After a couple of seasons with subpar play from the position, it appears Atlanta should be back on track with Kirk Cousins as QB1.

In his Tuesday press conference, Lindstrom said that having Cousins around has been “phenomenal” so far.

“It feels like he’s been here for years, in terms of interactions with guys,” Lindstrom said. “You hear stories about just how great of a professional he is and that reputation carries across the league. But then when you get here and watch the way the guy works, it’s remarkable.

“The way he interacts with us has been great. Can’t ask for anything more. You just see the way he approaches every single day — the intensity behind every single rep and the purpose behind it, it’s really cool.”

Cousins is still recovering from an Achilles tear that prematurely ended his 2023 season. But he’s said he’s expecting to be “full speed” by training camp after signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in March.