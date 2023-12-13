Chris Olave out of practice with ankle injury, Taysom Hill limited

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was listed as questionable to play last weekend because of an illness and he’s on this week’s injury report for a different reason.

Olave did not participate in practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Olave played 34-of-52 offensive snaps in the win over the Panthers and caught four passes for 28 yards, including a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and offensive lineman Andreas Peat (illness) were also sidelined at practice.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (foot, left hand) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) were limited participants after sitting out last Sunday. Tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee), and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were also limited on Wednesday.