Chris Olave out, Rashid Shaheed to undergo meniscus surgery

The Saints have some significant injury issues as they prepare for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Head coach Dennis Allen said in his Wednesday news conference that receiver Chris Olave (concussion) is out. That’s no surprise, as Olave went into concussion protocol on Sunday and the Saints are on a short week.

Also at receiver, Rashid Shaheed has a meniscus injury and is out. Allen said Shaheed is headed to Los Angeles for surgery. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted the surgery is to determine whether the receiver will be sidelined for multiple weeks or the rest of the regular season.

That means quarterback Spencer Rattler won’t have either of the team’s top two receivers for Thursday’s game. Shaheed leads with 349 yards, and Olave is second with 280 yards.

Taysom Hill (rib) is also unlikely to play, as he’ll be listed as doubtful.

Kickoff between the Saints and Broncos is set for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night.