Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Buccaneers at Bengals
Bengals QB Jake Browning will miss time with rib injury
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Buccaneers at Bengals
Bengals QB Jake Browning will miss time with rib injury
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Christian Barmore watched Tuesday’s practice as he recovers from blood clots

  
Published August 13, 2024 04:21 PM

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore watched Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles from the sideline. It was his first appearance since he was diagnosed with blood clots last month.

“He’s great, man. He’s in great spirits,” Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said, via Karen Guregian of masslive.com. “Seeing my teammate, my brother, it was great seeing him out there. The most important thing, he’s in great sprits. . . . It can be dark days [being sidelined], so just seeing him smile . . . I told him, ‘Come around more. We miss you.’ So I would encourage him to come more because it can be tough.”

Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, had just signed a four-year extension when he started feeling ill at training camp. He was hospitalized before his diagnosis.

Barmore totaled 8.5 sacks and 64 tackles in 17 games last season.