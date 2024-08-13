Christian Barmore watched Tuesday’s practice as he recovers from blood clots

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore watched Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles from the sideline. It was his first appearance since he was diagnosed with blood clots last month.

“He’s great, man. He’s in great spirits,” Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said, via Karen Guregian of masslive.com. “Seeing my teammate, my brother, it was great seeing him out there. The most important thing, he’s in great sprits. . . . It can be dark days [being sidelined], so just seeing him smile . . . I told him, ‘Come around more. We miss you.’ So I would encourage him to come more because it can be tough.”

Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, had just signed a four-year extension when he started feeling ill at training camp. He was hospitalized before his diagnosis.

Barmore totaled 8.5 sacks and 64 tackles in 17 games last season.