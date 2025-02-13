Christian Daboll will not be on 2025 Giants coaching staff

Brian Daboll will be back on the Giants’ sideline in 2025, but another member of the family will not be joining him.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Christian Daboll, who is the head coach’s son, will not remain with the team. Daboll is pursuing other opportunities.

Daboll spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant on his father’s staff. He previously worked as a student assistant while attending school at Alabama and Penn State.

The Giants have made some changes to their defensive coaching staff since the end of the 2024 season, but offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is set to return. He had a pair of interviews for the Saints’ head coaching job, but they hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this week.