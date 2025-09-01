 Skip navigation
Christian Gonzalez isn’t expected to practice Monday

  
Published September 1, 2025 11:51 AM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is running short on time to get on the practice field before the team’s first game of the regular season.

Gonzalez has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for some time and head coach Mike Vrabel said that Gonzalez is expected to miss another practice on Monday. Vrabel did not say that Gonzalez had a setback, but it also doesn’t sound like he’s made much progress toward a return either.

“It just hasn’t gone — he’s working hard . . . Everybody heals differently,” Vrabel said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

The Patriots will practice again on Wednesday and they’ll issue their first official practice report of the week. Should Gonzalez remain out at that point, it will be a long shot for him to be part of the defense against the Raiders.