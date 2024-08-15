 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. CAR

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. CAR

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Kirk dealing with mild calf injury

  
Published August 15, 2024 10:26 AM

One of the Jaguars’ key offensive players is dealing with an injury, but it doesn’t sound like it will sideline him for too long.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Thursday press conference that receiver Christian Kirk has a “mild calf injury.”

"[W]e’re just gonna [be] precautionary and just hold him out,” Pederson said. “It’s kind of day-to-day. We get through his game, get to next week — we break came and get into a more normal kind of an in-season type schedule, so with more rest on it, we’ll see where he is for Atlanta.”

The Jaguars will play the Falcons to end their preseason slate next week.

Kirk, 27, is coming off a core muscle injury that kept him out for the last five games of last season. He finished 2023 with 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Kirk’s first season with Jacksonville, he had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards with eight TDs.