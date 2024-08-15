Christian Kirk dealing with mild calf injury

One of the Jaguars’ key offensive players is dealing with an injury, but it doesn’t sound like it will sideline him for too long.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Thursday press conference that receiver Christian Kirk has a “mild calf injury.”

"[W]e’re just gonna [be] precautionary and just hold him out,” Pederson said. “It’s kind of day-to-day. We get through his game, get to next week — we break came and get into a more normal kind of an in-season type schedule, so with more rest on it, we’ll see where he is for Atlanta.”

The Jaguars will play the Falcons to end their preseason slate next week.

Kirk, 27, is coming off a core muscle injury that kept him out for the last five games of last season. He finished 2023 with 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Kirk’s first season with Jacksonville, he had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards with eight TDs.

