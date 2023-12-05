Christian Kirk injures groin on 26-yard reception on Jaguars’ first play

Receiver Christian Kirk caught a 26-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars’ first play from scrimmage. But Kirk went down untouched and immediately grabbed the inside of his leg.

He limped off the field and went directly into the training room in the bowels of the stadium.

The Jaguars list Kirk as questionable to return with a groin injury.

Kirk entered Monday night with 56 receptions for 761 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars scored six plays later on Travis Etienne’s 4-yard run. The drive was kept alive the previous play when Trevor Lawrence converted a fourth-and-one with a 2-yard run to the Cincinnati 4.

It was the Bengals’ third opening drive touchdown this season.

They had to go only 51 yards after Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was sacked by Travon Walker and Josh Allen on fourth-and-three.