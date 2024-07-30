Christian Kirk: I’ve got a little bit more of a bite to me this year

Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk wasn’t able to play the last five games of the 2023 season due to a core muscle injury, but he still feels bitter about the way Jacksonville’s year ended.

The club lost five of its last six games to end the year 9-8 and miss the postseason after starting 8-3. In his Monday press conference, Kirk said that reality has “100 percent” ratcheted up the urgency for training camp this year.

“I feel like I’m a little bit more — not on the edge, but I’ve got a little bit more of a bite to me this year just with my sense of urgency within practice of just not only pushing myself, but everybody else around me,” Kirk said.”Basically saying, we can’t wait. We can’t wait for the opportunity to come to us. We’ve got to go take it.

“It’s just coming out every single day with the vision of what we have for ourselves in mind and also what happened to us last year, having that bad taste in our mouth because what happened last year is unacceptable and it’s not what we want to do here as a team and as an organization. It’s really just having that chip on our shoulder and just taking that and using it in our day-to-day practice.”

Kirk, 27, caught 57 passes for 787 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games last season. In his first season with Jacksonville in 2021, he had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards with eight TDs.