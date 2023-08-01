Christian Kirk: Our mindset is to be the NFL’s No. 1 offense

The Jaguars were the surprise team in the NFL last season, going from worst-to-first. They went 9-8, getting their first winning record, their first playoff appearance and their first playoff victory since 2017.

The Jaguars are the favorites to win the division this season, so they won’t sneak up on anybody.

Veteran players such as Christian Kirk are working on making sure the Jaguars take a step forward and not a step back.

“I think it’s challenging, but when you have the right guys in the locker room, a part of your team that are able to come out on a day-to-day basis and push another to hold each other to our standard, I think it’s a little easier,” Kirk said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s easy to get laxed and you know the system and what you’re trying to do, but we know how good we can be, and we know how good we are. When you come out here and don’t show it, it can get really frustrating for guys that are trying to play at a high level. We all just hold each other to our standard and make sure we’re bringing guys with us if they’re having a lackluster day.”

Kirk, who led the team with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns last season, welcomes the addition of Calvin Ridley.

The Jaguars ranked 10th in points scored and 10th in yards last season, and Kirk said the team has a chance to be the league’s top offense this season.

“Most definitely,” Kirk said. “I think that’s the goal. We step on this field to be the best offense in the league and that’s our mindset.”