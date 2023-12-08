Christian Kirk placed on injured reserve

The Jaguars will officially be without receiver Christian Kirk for at least the next four games.

Jacksonville placed Kirk on injured reserve, the team announced on Friday.

Kirk suffered a core muscle injury on Monday night. Head coach Doug Pederson said this week that the injury will likely require surgery.

Kirk has caught 57 passes for 787 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Sixth-round rookie Parker Washington may step into a bigger role with Kirk out. Washington caught six passes for 61 yards with a touchdown in Monday night’s loss.