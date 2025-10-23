Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson both on pace for 1,000 yards rushing and receiving

In NFL history, only three players have finished a season with more than 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving. This year, a fourth player could join that list — and one player who has already done it could do it a second time.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who had a 1,000/1,000 season in 2019 while playing for the Panthers,, is on pace to do it again this year. And Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is on pace to hit the 1,000-yard mark both rushing and receiving as well.

McCaffrey currently leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage, with 981 through seven games. That includes 465 yards rushing and 516 yards receiving. If he continues at this pace for a full 17-game season, he’ll finish with 1,129 rushing yards and 1,253 receiving yards.

Robinson, whose Falcons have played only six games this season, is actually ahead of McCaffrey’s pace. Robinson has 524 rushing yards and 390 receiving yards, which puts him on pace for 1,485 rushing yards and 1,105 receiving yards in 17 games. That would give him 2,590 yards from scrimmage, which would break the NFL record of 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

In addition to McCaffrey’s 2019 season, the players who have hit 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving were Roger Craig in 1985 and Marshall Faulk in 1999.