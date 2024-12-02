 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Christian McCaffrey downgraded to out with knee injury

  
Published December 1, 2024 09:58 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will not return to Sunday’s matchup against the Bills.

McCaffrey has been downgraded to out with the knee injury he suffered in the first half.

McCaffrey exited the contest in the second quarter after he took a pitch to the right, took a few slow steps, and slid down to give himself up. He was examined in the sideline tent before heading up to the locker room for further examination.

He had rushed for 53 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 14 yards before exiting.

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Jordan Mason has been San Francisco’s leading rusher with McCaffrey sidelined.

San Francisco also ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

While the 49ers advanced to the red zone on their opening drive of the second half, Kyle Juszczyk fumbled inside the 5-yard line with Buffalo recovering and returning it to the 48-yard line.