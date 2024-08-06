 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey has a calf strain, won’t play in preseason

  
Published August 6, 2024 03:27 PM

The 49ers are down another offensive starter at training camp.

Running back Christian McCaffrey got the new deal that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams are looking for from the team, but he is not going to be on the field for the team for a while. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Tuesday press conference that McCaffrey is dealing with a calf strain.

Shanahan said McCaffrey will not play at all in the preseason due to the injury and is expected to be out of practice for a couple of weeks.

The 49ers are also practicing without backup running back Elijah Mitchell due to a hamstring injury and the dual injuries explain why the team brought Matt Breida back to the roster this week. Breida joins Jordan Mason, fourth-rounder Issac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, and Cody Schrader as available backs for the Niners.