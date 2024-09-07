 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey has no doubt he’ll play, hopefully with usual workload

  
Published September 7, 2024 06:30 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey dealt with a calf injury throughout training camp and the preseason. This week, when the team’s obligation to display minimal transparency began, it was also described as an Achilles tendon injury.

McCaffrey was limited in practice all week, and he’s officially questionable for the Monday Night Football opener against the Jets.

Regardless, McCaffrey’s position is that he’s good to go.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, McCaffrey was asked on Friday whether there’s any doubt that he’ll play. McCaffrey provided a one-word answer: “No.”

Will he have his usual workload? “I hope so,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2023, with 1,459 yards rushing, 564 yards receiving, and 21 touchdowns. He had 339 touches in 16 games, an average of 21.1 touches per game.