 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey has no restrictions as the 49ers’ offseason program opens

  
Published April 22, 2025 05:16 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is fully recovered from his injuries and participating in the offseason program with no restrictions.

I’m feeling great,” McCaffrey said Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s been such a smooth process, a lot of hard work. As soon as that injury happened in Buffalo, I was kind of. . . . This was my goal, to not miss a day of OTAs, be back, ready to go, with nothing hindering me, and that’s where I’m at.”

McCaffrey played only four games last season, beginning and ending the season on injured reserve. He missed eight games with bi-lateral Achilles tendinitis and then played only 167 snaps before a posterior cruciate ligament ended his season.

He said his knee felt normal again early in the offseason, allowing him to train full speed.

“It’s been great,” McCaffrey said. “Yeah, everything’s been really smooth, and pumped to be back here.”

The 49ers need the 2023 McCaffrey, who won offensive player of the year honors that season with 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns. He finished last season with only 348 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns.