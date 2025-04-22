Christian McCaffrey has no restrictions as the 49ers’ offseason program opens

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is fully recovered from his injuries and participating in the offseason program with no restrictions.

“I’m feeling great,” McCaffrey said Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s been such a smooth process, a lot of hard work. As soon as that injury happened in Buffalo, I was kind of. . . . This was my goal, to not miss a day of OTAs, be back, ready to go, with nothing hindering me, and that’s where I’m at.”

McCaffrey played only four games last season, beginning and ending the season on injured reserve. He missed eight games with bi-lateral Achilles tendinitis and then played only 167 snaps before a posterior cruciate ligament ended his season.

He said his knee felt normal again early in the offseason, allowing him to train full speed.

“It’s been great,” McCaffrey said. “Yeah, everything’s been really smooth, and pumped to be back here.”

The 49ers need the 2023 McCaffrey, who won offensive player of the year honors that season with 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns. He finished last season with only 348 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns.