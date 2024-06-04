 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey hopes new deal benefits all running backs

  
Published June 4, 2024 04:31 PM

Christian McCaffrey was the highest-paid running back in the league on Monday and he stretched out his lead over the rest of the league after signing a two-year extension with the team on Tuesday.

The deal keeps McCaffrey under contract through the 2027 season and he said at a press conference later on Tuesday that he is “really fired up to be staying” with the team. McCaffrey said his first two years have been “an amazing experience,” but added that his good feelings go beyond what it means for him.

McCaffrey was asked about the significance of helping to raise the compensation bar for others at the position.

“I think it’s really important,” McCaffrey said. “Running back’s been undervalued for a long time now. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction.”

It remains to be seen how much of a trickle down effect McCaffrey’s deal has on the rest of the league, but movement at the top generally helps pave the way for other contracts so the 49ers may not be the only ones celebrating McCaffrey’s windfall this week.