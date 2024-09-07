Christian McCaffrey listed as questionable for Monday night

There’s been a lot of confidence from the 49ers about running back Christian McCaffrey’s availability over the last few days, but the team isn’t setting anything in stone for Monday night.

McCaffrey is listed as questionable to face the Jets on the team’s final injury report of the week. McCaffrey is returning from a calf injury that kept him out during the summer and he participated in practice all week.

The 49ers ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle). With Gross-Matos out, the 49ers will lean on Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd and Robert Beal on the edge.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is set to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (finger) is listed as questionable.