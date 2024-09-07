 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Christian McCaffrey listed as questionable for Monday night

  
Published September 7, 2024 05:07 PM

There’s been a lot of confidence from the 49ers about running back Christian McCaffrey’s availability over the last few days, but the team isn’t setting anything in stone for Monday night.

McCaffrey is listed as questionable to face the Jets on the team’s final injury report of the week. McCaffrey is returning from a calf injury that kept him out during the summer and he participated in practice all week.

The 49ers ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle). With Gross-Matos out, the 49ers will lean on Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd and Robert Beal on the edge.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is set to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (finger) is listed as questionable.