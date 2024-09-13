Christian McCaffrey not present for open portion of Friday’s practice

Running back Christian McCaffrey might not be playing on Sunday.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, McCaffrey wasn’t present for the open portion of Friday’s practice. Wagoner later added that all other injured 49ers players were present.

McCaffrey was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with a calf injury and an Achilles injury. He was also limited in all three practices last week, before he was listed as questionable and his true status was hidden until 90 minutes before kickoff of Monday night’s game against the Jets.

This week, it won’t be a surprise if he doesn’t play. And if anyone gets caught flatfooted by a questionable designation followed by his sudden inclusion on the inactive list, fool you twice, shame on you.

If McCaffrey is listed as questionable again, the next question becomes whether he’ll travel to Minnesota for Sunday’s game. If he does, the 49ers can play the same game they played on Monday, stringing it along and keeping it secret until it’s time to declare inactive players — never downgrading the player to doubtful even though he undoubtedly acquired that status in the building at some point after he was dubbed “questionable.”

If not before.