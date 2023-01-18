 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey off injury report for first time since Week 12

  
Published January 18, 2023 01:51 PM
January 18, 2023 01:54 PM
In a matchup of two of the most talented rosters in the NFL, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview a blockbuster Divisional Round battle between the Cowboys and 49ers.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey went on the team’s practice report with a knee injury in Week 13. He had remained on the report every week since.

But Wednesday’s practice report brought good news: McCaffrey’s name was nowhere to be found.

For seven weeks, McCaffrey had either limited work or none the first two practice days of the week before being a full participant on the final practice day.

He now is healthy enough to have a full practice on the first practice day of the week.

McCaffrey has had 100-yard rushing games in four of the past six games, including the wild-card playoff win over the Seahawks when he had 15 carries for 119 yards while catching two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan anticipated left tackle Trent Williams practicing Wednesday, but the team ended up giving Williams a rest day.

He joined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) in missing the first practice day of the week.

Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (ankle), receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) were limited.